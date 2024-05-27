Engine fire forces United flight to abort takeoff at O’Hare

A United Airlines jet bound for Seattle aborted its takeoff at O’Hare International Airport on Monday after one of its engines caught fire, causing a temporary halt to incoming flights.

The incident occurred around 2 p.m. when the pilot of United Flight 2091, an Airbus A320, was forced to terminate the takeoff due to the engine fire, according to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA). The plane was carrying 148 passengers and five crew members at the time.

United's ground crew, along with airport fire officials and a medical team, responded swiftly to the emergency. The aircraft was towed from the taxiway back to its gate, where all passengers safely disembarked.

During the emergency, the FAA temporarily paused all incoming flights to O’Hare. Operations have since resumed to normal, the FAA confirmed.

United Airlines stated that they are making alternate travel arrangements for the affected passengers. Meanwhile, the airport remains busy as many travelers are returning home from the long holiday weekend.