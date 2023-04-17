Offset reveals back tattoo tribute to late cousin Takeoff

article

Atlanta rapper Offset now has a lasting tribute to Takeoff, his late cousin and fellow member of Migos.

Over the weekend, Offset showed off a new large Takeoff back tattoo on Instagram.

The rapper captioned the post "Love you 4L & after" with rocket, heart, and dove emojis.

After his cousin's death, the Atlanta rapper took a short while to respond before posting a statement on Instagram saying the pain over the loss "is unbearable."

"My heart is shattered, and I have so many things to say, but I can't find the words," Offset wrote adding each time he wakes up he hopes it was just a bad dream.

"It’s reality, and reality feels like a nightmare," he added. "I wish I could hug you one last time.

Migos rapper Takeoff killed in Houston

Takeoff, whose name is Kirsnick Khari Ball, was killed by gunfire outside a private party at a Downtown Houston bowling alley on Nov. 1. Two others were injured in the shooting.

Police believe the shooting happened after a high-stakes dice game at a private party. There was an argument that happened after the game that erupted into gunshots.

Takeoff was an unarmed and a bystander, investigators said.

"There was a lucrative dice game that went on at the event. There was an argument that happened afterwards outside the bowling alley, which led to the shooting," HPD Homicide Division Sgt. Michael Burrow said. "I can tell you that Takeoff was not involved in playing in the dice game, he was not involved in the argument that happened outside. He was not armed."

MIGOS, TAKEOFF FANS PACK STATE FARM ARENA FOR MEMORIAL

Burrow said investigators learned more than 30 people were standing outside the bowling alley when the shooting happened. The police did not release the exact number.

Every person left the scene without providing a statement to investigators. Police found some people the night of the shooting and the days that followed.

Who is Patrick Clark, Takeoff's alleged killer?

A month after the deadly shooting, officials arrested and charged Clark with murder.

Investigators say they reconstructed the shooting to confirm ballistic evidence.

"Through that, we were able to deduce that Patrick Clark is the lethal shooter in the case, that's why he's charged with murder," Burrow said.

According to court documents, shortly after Takeoff was killed Clark, "applied for an expedited passport by submitting a travel itinerary for an upcoming flight to Mexico."

Records show Clark had a large amount of cash. Prosecutors argued he was a flight risk.

The Associated Press and FOX 26 Houston Digital contributed to this report.