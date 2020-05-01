Officials: Wilkinson County dam breached

Lake Tchukolako in Ivey, Georgia continues to lose water due to a dam breach, Wilkinson County Emergency Management officials confirmed.

The dam is labeled a Category II (2) dam in accordance with the Environmental Protection Division of Georgia Wilkison County EMA Director Emma Bacon said.

"Currently, there is no threat to the community or the environment. No one who lives on the lake should be concerned at this time," Director Bacon confirmed.

Source: Google Maps, Lake Tchukolako, Ivey, Georgia

The City of Ivey, the EPD, GEMA, Norfolk Southern, EMA, and law enforcement are coordinating corrective measures.

FOX affiliate, WGXA, contributed to this report.