Officials warning about possible alligator sighting at Lake Peachtree

Peachtree City officials have a new warning for residents ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday.

SKYFOX drone flew over Lake Peachtree Wednesday afternoon where officials are warning people to be on the lookout for an alligator.

The city's Facebook page says they are checking out reports of a gator sighting at the popular gathering and recreation spot.

This past summer, Peachtree City had a least one gator sighting, known as Flat Creek Floyd.

Residents nicknamed the gator after a few sightings in the past.

The Flat Creek feeds Lake Peachtree but is miles upstream from the previous sightings.

Officials with Wildlife Control are evaluating the situation and are asking residents to be cautious and safe around the lake.

