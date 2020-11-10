Officials warn residents of man posing as city of Atlanta employee

article

Officials are warning residents about a suspicious man going door-to-door claiming to be a city of Atlanta employee.

A resident in the southwest Atlanta area of Adamsville shared video footage of a man knocking on their door asking for someone who did not live in the home.

The resident says the man also walked to the back of the home but left after a neighbor confronted him.

In the footage, the man was wearing a reflective vest and blue helmet to pose as a Department of Watershed Management employee, officials said.

"Under normal circumstances, DWM will never send workers or representatives to a customer’s home without scheduling an appointment ahead of time," the Department of Watershed Management said in a statement.

All DWM employees also carry city-issued photo ID badges as well as wear uniforms and drive vehicles that have either the DWM or the city of Atlanta logo.

Residents should always ask to see a photo ID and never allow anyone to enter their home who is claiming to collect on a past-due bill, inspect the plumbing, or sell any utility products.

