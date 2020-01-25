Officials: Two dead after single engine plane crashed in Coweta County

The FAA and NTSB are investigating after two people died in a single engine plane crashed late Saturday afternoon in Coweta County.

According to investigators, a Mustang 2 aircraft crashed into the woods about a half mile from the Big T Airport in Senoia.

Additional details on the passenger’s identities were not immediately available.

GDOT reported that all lanes of Georgia 16 westbound at Tinsley Way are blocked due to the crash. Drivers are asked to use an alternative route if possible.

The NTSB is working to learn what caused the accident.

Advertisement

FOX 5 News crews are headed to the scene to gather more details.

This story is breaking. Check back for updates.