Officials: Pickens County man accused of uploading child pornography

A Pickens County man is in custody charged with multiple counts of possessing child pornography.

Officials with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation say they arrested 41-year-old Christopher Blackstone on Wednesday, Dec. 2.

According to investigators, they received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that Blackstone uploaded suspected child pornography to the internet.

After searching Blackstone's home, officials say they found evidence that led to his arrest.

Blackstone is currently in the Pickens County jail charged with three counts of sexual exploitation of children by means of possession of child sexual abuse materials.

