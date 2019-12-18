Officials: Massive apartment fire in southwest Atlanta considered suspicious

Fire officials say a massive blaze at a southwest Atlanta apartment complex Wednesday morning is suspicious.

The fire was reported around 10:20 a.m at a single apartment off of Alison Court near the Fort Valley neighborhood in southwest Atlanta. When crews arrived, they say they found multiple apartment buildings on fire.

SkyFOX flew over the area and could see flames shooting out from multiple points and heavy smoking coming from the complex. FOX 5 has learned two people were taken into custody for questioning.

Investigators are still working to determine what caused the fire, but did say that they do consider the fire to be suspicious as the apartments were supposed to be vacant.

FOX 5 has reached out to Atlanta Fire Department for more details.

Look for updates online and on FOX 5 News at Noon.