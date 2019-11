A 68-year-old man was killed in a house fire in Harris County on Monday.

Firefighters were called to a home in the 2800 block of Nelson Road in Pine Mountain around 10:30 a.m. Monday. Once first responders were able to get inside the home, they found the body of Michael Davis.

Authorities are investigating what caused the fire but said the case doesn't appear to be criminal in nature

The home suffered extensive damage.