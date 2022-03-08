Officials: Lithonia man wanted for insurance fraud, forgery

article

Georgia officials are searching for a Lithonia man wanted for multiple charges of insurance fraud and forgery.

Investigators with the Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner say they have warrants out for the arrest of 36-year-old Orlando Echols for three counts of insurance fraud and two counts of first-degree forgery.

According to investigators, in April 2021, Echols filed a claim with Allstate Insurance saying that his vehicle had been burglarized and multiple items had been stolen. In total, Echols claimed the value of the stolen items was over $5,000 using altered receipts and a document with a forged date, officials say.

Anyone with information on the investigation or Echols' location is asked to call the criminal investigations division’s warrant line at 404-463-6363.

WATCH: FOX 5 NEWS LIVE COVERAGE