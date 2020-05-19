Officials investigation Walker County vehicle arson

article

Investigators are searching for a suspected arsonist after a vehicle fire in Walker County Monday.

According to the Georgia Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner's Office, on Monday shortly after 2:15 p.m., a neighbor discovered a black 1988 Chevrolet Camaro on fire.

After an investigation, officials say they determined the vehicle fire was intentionally set.

A reward of up to $10,000 for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the arsonist or arsonists.

If you have any information that can help investigators, please call the Fire Investigation Unit at 1-800-282-5804

