Officials investigating train derailment in Northwest Atlanta

Authorities are on the scene after a train derailed in northwest Atlanta Sunday night.

Officials say the derailment happened on the 2,900 block of Parrott Avenue near the Chattahoochee River and just inside Interstate 285.

According to police, there were no injuries in the accident.

There is no word what caused the derailment.

