Officials investigating arson at Georgia mobile home

The Georgia Office of Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner is investigating an arson at a Blue Ridge mobile home.

Officials tell FOX 5 that the fire started Monday morning around 10:30 on the 3,400 block of Sugar Creek Road.

According to investigators, the 31-year-old mobile home suffered minor damage to its kitchen area.

One person who lived in the home was taken to a nearby hospital due to injuries not related to the fire.

During the investigation, officials say they issued a warrant connected to the case but did not release any information about the suspect's identity.

“Our State Fire Investigations Unit is continuing to investigate this case alongside the Fannin County Sheriff’s Office and the Fannin County Fire Department,” Commissioner John King said.

If you have any information about the fire, please call the State Fire Investigations Unit at 1-800-282-5804.

