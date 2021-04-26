Officials investigating arson at Carroll County motel

article

Officials say they are investigating a fire at a Carroll County motel that has been ruled an arson.

The Georgia Office of Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner tells FOX 5 the fire happened at the Red Roof Inn Motel on the 1100 block of Bankhead Highway in Carrollton at around 1:35 a.m. on April 23.

According to officials, the fire started in one of the motel's rooms and was successfully extinguished by the building's sprinkler system.

During their investigation, officials say they determined the fire had been intentionally set.

The case remains under investigation. If you have any information that could help investigators, please call the State Fire Investigators Unit at 1-800-282-5804.

