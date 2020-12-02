Officials investigating act of arson at Rabun County home

article

Officials are investigating a fire at a Rabun County home that has been ruled an act of arson.

According to the Office of the Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner, the fire happened on Tuesday morning on the 1,300 block of Camp Creek Road.

The fire heavily damaged the 20-year-old home, which had been converted into four apartments.

Investigators believe the fire began in the basement, which was being used as storage at the time.

If you have any information about the arson investigation, please contact the State Fire Investigations Unit with any tips at 1-800-252-5804.

