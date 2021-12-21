Officials: Fulton County woman wanted for forgery, insurance fraud

article

Officials are searching for a Fulton County woman who was warrants out for her arrest charging her with forgery and insurance fraud.

Agents with the Georgia Office of the Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner say they are on the lookout for 36-year-old Palmetto resident Lindsey Ables.

Ables is charged with one count of insurance fraud and two counts of first-degree forgery.

According to investigators, Ables submitted a claim to her insurance and a report to police after her home was suspected of being broken into. In that insurance claim, officials say she provided faked documents to try and get $8,000.

If you have any information about Ables, please call the Criminal Investigations Division’s warrant line at 404-463-6363.

