Officials: Arsonist sets fire to unoccupied Blue Ridge home

Fire investigators are working to discover who set am unoccupied Fannin County home ablaze.

The Georgia Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner said the fire happened at a home on the 500 block of Galloway Road in Blue Ridge, Georgia on the morning of May 12.

Investigators say the fire appears to have bet set at the rear of the home.

Thankfully, nobody was living in the home at the time of the fire.

Officials are offering a $10,000 reward for any information that leads to the arrest and conviction of a suspect.

Please call the Fire Investigations Unit at 1-800-282-5804 with any information that may help investigators.

