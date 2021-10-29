Officers: Suspect fled scene after hitting Dunwoody police car
article
DUNWOODY, Ga. - Dunwoody police are searching for a hit-and-run suspect who fled from officers Wednesday.
Officials say 28-year-old Dylan Arnold hit a patrol car in the parking lot of 4800 Ashford Dunwoody Road and narrowly missed a police officer.
After the crash, Arnold fled the scene.
Investigators say the wanted man drives a 2010 silver Ford Fusion with the Georgia tag RAN2337.
If you have any information that could help with the investigation, please call the Dunwoody Police Department at 678-382-6925.
