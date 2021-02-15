Officers shoot armed man during DeKalb County domestic call

Police in DeKalb County said one of their officers was forced to open fire while investigating a domestic dispute on Monday evening.

It happened in the 3200 block of Beech Drive. Officers arrived to find an armed man in the middle of the road, the DeKalb County Police Department said.

Police said the officers tried to talk to the man, but he raised his firearm at the officers. Investigators said the officer opened fire, striking the man.

He was rushed to an area hospital. His condition was not immediately known.

No officers were injured in the incident.

The name of the man has not been released.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has been asked to investigate the use of force by the officers.

