Atlanta police looking for repeat Target shoplifter

Atlanta police are looking for a woman they say stole approximately $500 worth of merchandise from the Target store at 1275 Caroline Street NE near Moreland Avenue on May 4.

Officers responded to the store at around 12:38 p.m. after receiving a call from the store.

They were told that the woman put several items in a backpack and began walking out of the store. When she was confronted by employees, she physically shoved them aside and fled the store. The store said that she is a repeat shoplifter.

Authorities urge anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers Atlanta anonymously at 404-577-TIPS (8477), online at www.StopCrimeAtl.org, or by texting CSA and the tip to CRIMES (274637). Informants can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.



