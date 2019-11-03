Officers searching for possible Peeping Tom in Atlanta neighborhood

Police are warning Atlanta residents of a possible Peeping Tom spotted in the act Saturday night.

According to Atlanta police, they were called to a home on the 800 block of Myrtle Street around 9 p.m. Saturday after reports of a Peeping Tom.

The victim told police that she was at home when she noticed a man staring into her window. After she noticed him, he fled.

The victim described the man as being tall, thin, and wearing a baseball cap.

Officers searched for any suspects but did not report any arrests.

If you have any information that could help investigators, please call Atlanta police.