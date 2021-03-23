Officers find man shot near entrance to Piedmont Park

Atlanta police said they are searching for a shooter after a man was shot near the entrance to Piedmont Park on Tuesday evening.

The shooting happened around 7:15 p.m. along 10th Street NE near Taft Avenue NE, about a block west of the Charles Allen entrance to Piedmont Park. Police said officers arrived to the scene to find a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was taken to an area hospital for treatment and was alert, conscious, and breathing at the time.

The armed suspect got away. A description of the shooter was not immediately released.

This story is developing.

