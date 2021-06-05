GBI: Suspected drunk driver fatally shot by police after attempting to escape traffic stop

article

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said a man was shot and killed by police on Saturday in Spalding County.

The man killed was 29-year-old Stephen Neil Weigand from Griffin. Police said he attempted to evade arrest and led officers from multiple law enforcement agencies on a cross-county chase before aiming a gun at officers.

No officers were injured, the GBI stated.

Police said Clayton County Police Department officers were searching for a suspected drunk driver, who allegedly left Taps Bar and Grill in Jonesboro.

Officers located the car, a tan Lincoln Town Car, and conducted a traffic stop on Tara Boulevard. The driver exited the car, according to the GBI.

Authorities said a Spalding County man was shot and killed after leading police on a car chase and aiming a gun at officers. (Photo courtesy of GBI)

Weigand allegedly jerked away from an officer, who cuffed his right arm, hitting the officer in the face with the handcuffs and pushing them before driving off.

Officials said Lovejoy Police Department officers chased Weigand, heading south on Tara Boulevard.

RELATED: Man shot while jogging in Buckhead, police say

The chase entered Spalding County where authorities said Weigand attempted to turn onto Birdie Road but was blocked by two patrol cars.

Weigand opened the driver’s door and pointed a handgun at the officers, according to the GBI. Two Lovejoy police officers allegedly shot Weigand multiple times. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The GBI is conducting an independent investigation before handing its findings to the Griffin Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s office.

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

_____

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.

_____

Advertisement

This story is breaking. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.