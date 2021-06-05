Man shot while jogging in Buckhead, police say

Police are investigating after a jogger was allegedly shot in Buckhead on Saturday morning.

Atlanta police said officers found a man with a gunshot wound when responding to a call near 1211 West Wesley Road at around 8:37 a.m.

Officers said he was alert and breathing when he was transported to the hospital.

Investigators said the man and two others were shot at while jogging. Only one of them was hit with a bullet.

Investigators are working to determine the motive and circumstances surrounding the shooting.

Police said they're searching for a suspect described as a black man with dreadlocks.

Police believe he was driving a newer model silver Hyundai sedan.

Report any information on the shooting to Crime Stoppers at 404-586-0180 or online at crimestoppersatl.com.

