Marietta police charge man in fatal domestic violence incident

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Marietta
FOX 5 Atlanta
article

MARIETTA, Ga. - The Marietta Police Department said a domestic violence incident turned deadly on Monday and a suspect is in police custody.

Police arrested 62-year-old Marietta resident Willie Thompson after responding to a call of a woman shot on Monday night. 

Police arrived at the home on Goldie Drive to find 52-year-old Felicia Sullivan shot twice. Officers tried to revive Sullivan but pronounced her dead at the residence. 

Police said they questioned Thompson at the Marietta Police Department and eventually charged him with aggravated assault and felony murder. 

Thompson was booked into the Cobb County Adult Detention Center and is being held without bond.

_____

