Officer struck by car during encounter with suspect, police say

A suspect accused of striking a Clarkston police officer with a car is in custody, police say.

The suspect evaded police, but FOX 5's Brooke Zauner reports they are now in police custody. Police have not identified that suspect.

The Clarkston Police Department officer has since been released from the hospital and is expected to make a full recovery.

Police said the officer responded to a domestic violence call at approximately 12:40 a.m. on Sunday at the Clarkston Station Apartments on Montreal Creek Circle.

The officer found an armed suspect at the scene.

The suspect attempted to leave in their car. Police said they instructed the suspect to stop before the car struck the officer.

Police said another officer fired one round toward the car.

This story is developing. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.

