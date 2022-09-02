Officer shoots man who took off clothes, brandished ratchet strap, police say

A man is recovering from a gunshot wound after police said he shed clothes at the scene of a car crash, attempted to break into a car and began to "twirl" a ratchet strap and use it as a weapon, according to the Clayton County Police Department.

Police have not identified the man, but don't consider his injuries to be life-threatening.

Police said the ordeal started when officers responded to a car crash with injuries on Old Dixie Road in Forest Park. A witness allegedly told police they saw a man leave one of the cars, take off his clothes and run into nearby woods.

Police said they found the man using the metal piece of a ratchet strap to attempt to break into a car at a construction site near C.W. Grant and Old Dixie Road. Officers allegedly commanded the suspect to drop the strap, but he began to "twirl" it in his hand and "attempt to use it as a weapon."

Officers tried to stun the man twice, but it had no effect. The suspect allegedly swung the ratchet strap at an officer, who fired and hit the man in the leg.

The GBI is investigating.

This story is developing. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.