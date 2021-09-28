Officer shoots machete-carrying wanted man in Troup County

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has been called to investigate an officer-involved shooting in Troup County early Tuesday morning.

Officials say the incident began around 5:18 a.m. when a City of LaGrange employee called 911 to report a man carrying a machete near Karvelas Pizza restaurant.

The officer who responded to the scene met the man, identified as 39-year-old Ronald McCormick, and discovered that he was reportedly wanted of three warrants for possession of methamphetamine, first-degree cruelty to children, obstruction, battery, and possession of drug-related items.

When the officer approached McCormick again, officials say he began to flee toward the 300 block of Greenville Street. Another officer called to the scene confronted McCormick, telling him to drop the machete.

When McCormick refused to drop the weapon, the officer fired his Taser at him, which officials say was ineffective. The officer then shot at the suspect, hitting him multiple times.

Medics rushed the injured man to Piedmont Hospital in Columbus, Georgia. His condition is not known at this time. No officers were injured in this incident.

The GBI will conduct its independent investigation, which it will turn over to the Coweta Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s office for review.

IF you have any information that could help with the investigation, please call the GBI Columbus Office at (706) 565-7888 or 1-800-597-TIPS (8477).

