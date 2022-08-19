Suspected drunk driver nearly flips patrol car during crash, police say

article

Two police officers were hospitalized after officials say they were injured in a crash with a suspect drunk driver.

Atlanta police said the officers and a woman were traveling south on Piedmont Road sometime Thursday morning.

The woman's car crashed into the police cruiser near Lindbergh Drive, police said, and the patrol car nearly flipped.

The two injured officers were transported to Grady Hospital for treatment to their "hands and elsewhere."

The woman was arrested for DUI. No word on her condition.