Officer hospitalized, suspect shot dead in South Georgia shootout

Authorities said a police officer is in stable condition after a suspect shot her multiple times before he was killed.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said 31-year-old Adel resident Steve Newsome died after a shootout when two Adel Police Department officers responded to a call of a stolen car.

Police arrived on Tony Street in Adel at about 2:15 a.m. on Saturday and saw Newsome, the GBI said.

Newsome and officers exchanged gunfire, the GBI said, and an officer was hit multiple times. She was rushed to South Georgia Medical Center, and the GBI said Saturday she is in stable condition.

Newsome was also hit by gunfire and ran a short distance before officers caught up to him and attempted to revive him, the GBI said.

Newsome was pronounced dead after emergency medical personnel arrived, the GBI said.

The GBI was requested to investigate the officer-involved shooting and will conduct an autopsy on Newsome's body.

The completed investigation will be turned over to the Alapha Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office, which will determine whether to prosecute anyone.

