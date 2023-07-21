Illegal drugs, weapons found during Adairsville traffic stop

An officer with the Adairsville Police Department pulled over a young woman on July 19 for driving with her phone in hand, according to a press release.

During the traffic stop between Highway 140 and Hall Station Road, the officer reportedly noticed the smell of marijuana coming from Stephanie Michelle Brock’s vehicle. After requesting the assistance of additional officers, the officers conducted a search of the vehicle.

The officers located large bags of suspected marijuana weighing approximately 260.2 grams; suspected mushrooms weighing 1.1 grams; suspected THC oil; suspected THC wax "dabs"; and smoking devices used for THC wax. Also located within the vehicle were two guns and $5,037.38 in cash.

The Summerville woman was transported to Bartow County Sheriff’s Office and is now facing various charges.