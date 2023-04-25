'All the weed': APD officer finds drugs, guns, and over $36K during traffic stop

A traffic stop over a license plate ended with Atlanta police reportedly finding drugs, guns, and $36,000 in cash.

Officials tell FOX 5 that the incident began around 4:45 a.m. on April 21 when an Atlanta police officer noticed a car that allegedly had a license plate that was tinted to the point it couldn't be read.

When the officer pulled over the driver, police say he smelled "the odor of marijuana," and detained the driver and female passenger to search the vehicle.

Body cam footage from incident shows the driver, identified as 28-year-old Travious Pitts, telling the officer "there's no weed in here."

However, in their search, police say they found a book bags in the back seat filled with multiple bags of marijuana, additional drugs, firearms - including one that was modified to be fully automatic, and over $36,000 in cash.

"Oh my goodness," the officer is heard saying. "All the weed. I knew I wasn't crazy - I could smell it."

Pitts was charged with display of tag, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, possession of sawed-off shotgun or rifle, machine gun, silencer, or dangerous weapon, the sale, distribution, or possession of dangerous drugs and possession and use of drug-related objects.

He's now in custody at the Fulton County Jail.