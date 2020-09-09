Officer clocks motorcyclist going 178 mph on Georgia highway

Alpharetta police clocked a motorcyclist going nearly triple the speed limit on Georgia 400 on Labor Day.

The Alpharetta Department of Public Safety shared a photo of a trooper's radar gun on Facebook Monday.

In the photo, the motorcycle was clocked at going 178 miles per hour. The speed limit in the area is 65.

"Hopefully, the driver of the sport bike matures a little before a tragedy happens," the police department said on Facebook.

With the speed the motorcyclist was going, police say their officer didn't even attempt a stop and instead just passed along a description to other law enforcement agencies.

