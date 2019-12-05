Officer, boy help to save student's life

A school resource officer wasn't even supposed to be at school Tuesday, fortunately for one student, he was. And he saved this student's life.

Bartow County SRO Duane Smith said 11-year-old Ethan Hamrick was choking on a water bottle cap.

Smith performed the Heimlich maneuver, eventually working with the school nurse to dislodge the cap.

But how did smith know that Heimlich needed help? Well, a 6th grader, Rudra Parmar was with Ethan when it happened. He's the one who ran to Officer Smith for help.

The humble boy didn't tell his parents he helped save his classmate's life. So, school officials called his parents and told them how proud they are of their heroic son.