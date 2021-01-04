Off-duty Georgia deputy saves unconscious man's life

article

A Coweta County deputy is being praised for his life-saving heroism on his off-day.

Officials say on Dec. 20, parents visiting arrived at their son's home in Georgia and saw through the door he was unconscious on the floor.

The couple couldn't get inside to help, but thankfully they noticed a Coweta County patrol car parked across the street. At a house nearby Detective Sgt. Christian Spinx was relaxing on his off day.

When he was told about the situation, officials say Spinx sprang into action, breaking into the front door and beginning CPR.

"Thanks to Christian’s quick actions, we are happy to report the male is alive today, though he is still in the hospital dealing with some issues from the incident," the Coweta County Sheriff's Office said.

The officer received minor injuries to his arms while getting into the house, but officials say they will heal soon

"We are very proud of you, Christian, for all you do for our agency, and our community," officials said.

