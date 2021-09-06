Off-duty deputy arrests man in shooting at Rockdale County bar

article

Deputies in Rockdale County arrested a man who faces aggravated assault and reckless conduct charges in a nightclub shooting.

The Rockdale County Sheriff's Office said an off-duty deputy working a Sudo's Bar and Grill on Sunday night found James Simpson in possession of a handgun and arrested him without incident.

Deputies said at 10:30 p.m. on Sunday deputies responded to the restaurant on 2270 Salem Road.

Deputies found three people with non-life-threatening injuries, who were taken to a hospital for treatment.

Investigators learned a fight allegedly happened at the bar between Simpson and one of the victims.

The investigation is ongoing.

