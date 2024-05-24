Off-duty DC police officer shot at; first suspect appears in court

One of two men accused of ambushing an off-duty D.C. police officer on Monday made his first court appearance Friday afternoon.

William Walker IV greeted the magistrate judge with, "How ya doing?" when his case was called just after 3 p.m. The judge ordered him held without bond until his preliminary hearing next Tuesday.

The 21-year-old has been behind bars since his arrest Monday afternoon in Landover, Maryland.

According to court documents, he was driving a blue Honda Accord that flipped on its side after a police chase from Northwest D.C. The documents allege his 21-year-old passenger, Rasheed Thorne, opened fire on the off-duty D.C. police captain, who was driving his personal car to work just after noon on Monday.

The shooting happened on 7th Street, blocks from the D.C. Police 4th District Station.

The officer said he saw the suspects' car driving erratically, cutting him off several times before the passenger got out and fired three to four shots.

The officer had been recording the confrontation on his cell phone and was struck in both eyes and his forehead by shards of glass, shattered by the gunfire.

Walker is charged with one count of assault with a dangerous weapon and one count of fleeing a law enforcement officer. Co-defendant Rasheed Thorne remains in custody in Prince George's County, awaiting extradition to the District.

The D.C. police officer shot at on Monday is only identified with the initials J.C. in the court documents made public a short time ago.