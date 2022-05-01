Expand / Collapse search

Suspect holds up off-duty Atlanta Police officer at gunpoint, steals car

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Atlanta
FOX 5 Atlanta

ATLANTA - Atlanta Police are investigating after one of its officers was held at gunpoint and carjacked in the middle of traffic Saturday night.

According to investigators, the officer was off-duty when a suspect exited a vehicle at 484 Moreland Ave. around 10:30 p.m. The officer said he had stopped his 2019 Dodge Charger for traffic at the time.

The suspect pointed a gun at the officer and demanded the vehicle, police said. 

The victim then ran to a business nearby and called 911. 

Authorities later recovered the car in the 600 block of Moreland Ave. 

Officials said the off-duty officer was not injured during the incident. 

An investigation is underway.