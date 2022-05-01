Suspect holds up off-duty Atlanta Police officer at gunpoint, steals car

Atlanta Police are investigating after one of its officers was held at gunpoint and carjacked in the middle of traffic Saturday night.

According to investigators, the officer was off-duty when a suspect exited a vehicle at 484 Moreland Ave. around 10:30 p.m. The officer said he had stopped his 2019 Dodge Charger for traffic at the time.

The suspect pointed a gun at the officer and demanded the vehicle, police said.

The victim then ran to a business nearby and called 911.

Authorities later recovered the car in the 600 block of Moreland Ave.

Officials said the off-duty officer was not injured during the incident.

An investigation is underway.