Suspect holds up off-duty Atlanta Police officer at gunpoint, steals car
ATLANTA - Atlanta Police are investigating after one of its officers was held at gunpoint and carjacked in the middle of traffic Saturday night.
According to investigators, the officer was off-duty when a suspect exited a vehicle at 484 Moreland Ave. around 10:30 p.m. The officer said he had stopped his 2019 Dodge Charger for traffic at the time.
The suspect pointed a gun at the officer and demanded the vehicle, police said.
The victim then ran to a business nearby and called 911.
Authorities later recovered the car in the 600 block of Moreland Ave.
Officials said the off-duty officer was not injured during the incident.
An investigation is underway.