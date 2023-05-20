Oconee County lieutenant suddenly passes after 21 years of service

article

The Oconee County Sheriff's Office is mourning the loss of an official they say passed away suddenly.

Lt. Scott Underwood, a devoted father and husband, reportedly died Friday afternoon.

The sheriff said Underwood was a native of Oconee County and served the community as a deputy sheriff for 21 years.

"He had genuine passion for his work in law enforcement and was beloved by all who had the privilege to work with him," Sheriff James A. Hale Jr. said.

Lt. Underwood is survived by his wife and two teenage sons.

"Please keep his family and his Sheriff’s Office family in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time as we grieve our tremendous loss and say goodbye to our friend and brother," the sheriff said.

The sheriff said no arrangements have been made at this time.