2 killed in single-engine plane crash in Oconee County

Two people were killed in a single-engine plane crash in Oconee County on Wednesday afternoon, according to the Oconee County Sheriff's Office.

The crash happened around 2:30 p.m. just off of Government Station Road near Watkinsville.

Flightaware.com shows the Cessna 177B was flying from Central Florida.

The FAA says two people were aboard at the time of the crash.

The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone who may have found debris in the area of Stonebridge Parkway and Latham Drive which appears to have come from a plane, to contact authorities immediately.

The names of those on board have not been released.

The FAA and NTSB are investigation. The NTSB say investigators will be looking into if weather played a role in the crash.

