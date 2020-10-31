Obama to visit Georgia Monday for last-minute election rally

article

Former President Barack Obama will visit Georgia the day before the election to try and turn the state blue.

While the details of the Monday night rally have not been released, Senatorial candidate Jon Ossoff had previously announced a metro Atlanta car rally that night with former gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams and other candidates.

Last month, Obama endorsed Ossoff as well as Democratic Senatorial candidate Raphael Warnock, who is facing candidates including incumbent Kelly Loeffler, a wealthy Republican businesswoman, and Republican U.S. Rep. Doug Collins.

The Democrats have been pushing to bring Georgia into play as a swing state, sending numerous major party figures to the state over the last few weeks.

On Tuesday, Biden held two events around metro Atlanta - one in Warm Springs, Georgia and another at a drive-in rally in Atlanta.

The former vice president said there is "no state more consequential than Georgia when it’s comes to taking control of the US Senate."

“Here in Georgia and across the county, people of different races, backgrounds, Democrat, Republicans, and independents are coming together to transcend old divisions and to show what is possible," Biden said.

Vice presidential candidate Kamala Harris will also be making a stop in Georgia Sunday for the second time in two weeks.

President Trump will also be making another stop in Georgia, speaking at a Make America Great Again rally in Rome Sunday night.

In the 2016 election, Trump carried the state by 5 percentage points. Georgia has not voted for a Democrat for president since Bill Clinton in 1992.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.