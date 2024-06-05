Man shot during carjacking, gunman on the run in SW Atlanta, police say

article

Atlanta police are searching for a stolen car and a gunman after a shooting in southwest Atlanta early Wednesday morning.

Officials say the violence happened around 2:20 a.m. on the 1100 block of Oakland Lane SW.

Police on the scene told FOX 5 that a driver was shot in the stomach by a suspected carjacker.

Medics rushed the man to a local hospital. Thankfully, he is expected to survive his injuries.

Investigators have not shared any identifying details about the gunman or the carjacked vehicle.

The investigation is ongoing. If you have any details that could help investigators, call the Atlanta Police Department.