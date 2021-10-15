Oakland Cemetery offers a Halloween “Haunted Hunt”

With a history that stretches back more than 170 years, there are a lot of secrets hidden around Atlanta’s Historic Oakland Cemetery. Now, cemetery staffers are urging families to explore the property’s nearly 50 acres and uncover some of those secrets…just in time to the spookiest season of the year.

This Halloween season, Oakland Cemetery is hosting Haunted Hunt, a self-guided scavenger hunt through the cemetery that challenges guests to solve a series of riddles as they explore the historic grounds.

Participants can choose from three downloadable packets; "Easy" should take you about an hour, "Medium" could take up to two hours, and "Deadly" might just take you all day! Each packet costs $25 (plus tax) and may be purchased online and then downloaded; participating teams will also be entered into a drawing for prizes.

Historic Oakland Cemetery was first opened in 1850 on just six acres; the cemetery quickly grew, and today is the final resting place to notable Georgians including golfer Bobby Jones, National PTA-founder Selena Sloan Butler, and Country Music Hall of Famer Kenny Rogers.

For more information on the cemetery’s Haunted Hunt, click here. And click the video player to check out our morning attempting the "Deadly" level of competition on TV!

