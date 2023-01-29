Atlanta Police ask for help identifying suspect in fatal shooting

article

Police have asked the public to help them identify a suspect involved in a deadly shooting on Marietta Street in northwest Atlanta. The shooting took place Friday morning, according to investigators.

Officials released photos of the bald, African American male they believe to be the suspect. Investigators said the man had a gray beard and a noticeable limp. He was wearing a black sweater and gray pants when the video and photos were taken.

On Jan. 27 at around 8:20 a.m., police said they found a male victim had been shot to death.

Atlanta Police release photos of a male they believe to be the suspect in a fatal shooting. (Credit: Atlanta Police (Supplied)

Anyone with information on the suspect or the incident is asked to submit a tip anonymously to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-8477.