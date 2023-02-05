Atlanta police search for missing teen diagnosed with schizophrenia

article

Atlanta Police investigators have asked for the public's help finding a missing 15-year-old boy who they said suffered a mental health crisis Sunday evening before disappearing.

Officials said Clevan Aguilar was diagnosed with schizophrenia. They said he had an episode around 8 p.m. before leaving his residence located on the 400 block of Pierce Avenue in northwest Atlanta.

Aguilar was described as a Black teen, standing 6-feet-3-inches tall and weighing 150 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black shirt, black pants, sandals and a white and black Jordan-brand book bag.

Anyone who sees him or may have insight on his whereabouts is asked to call 911 immediately, or contact the Atlanta Police Department's Special Victim's Unit at 404-546-4260.