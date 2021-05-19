Number of daily COVID-19 vaccinations double in Ohio after state announced $1M lottery

On the day it went live, Ohio’s Vax-a-Million website had nearly 25 million page views and hundreds of thousands entered their name to potentially win the lottery.



On May 12, about 12,913 people got vaccinated in one day. That number nearly doubled to 25,406 on May 14, just two days after the lottery was announced, according to the state’s COVID-19 vaccination dashboard.



"This is a unique, innovative way to encourage COVID-19 vaccinations, and we are pleased to see so much activity today," said Ohio Department of Health Director Stephanie McCloud. "In addition, we are seeing early indicators of increased uptake after the Vax-a-Million announcement last week, and will continue to monitor this moving forward."

FILE - Walgreens staff prepare vaccines for Educational Staff at Kettering City Schools to receive the Covid-19 vaccine as a part of Ohio's Phase 1B vaccine distribution in Dayton, Ohio on Feb. 10, 2021.

RELATED: Ohio to award $1M each to five adults who received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose



The Ohio Vax-a-Million campaign offers a cash incentive to both adults and kids 12-17 who receive their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.



"Ohioans 18 and older who have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine can enter to win one of five $1 million prizes. Ohioans ages 12-17 who have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine can enter to win one of five four-year, full-ride scholarships, including room and board, tuition, and books, to any Ohio state college or university," according to a news release.



Funds will come from the existing federal coronavirus relief aid.



RELATED: Store mask policies: Target, CVS, Starbucks, Costco say masks optional for vaccinated customers



Starting on May 18, Ohioans who would like to enter the drawings must opt-in by visiting ohiovaxamillion.com or by calling the Ohio Department of Health Call Center at 1-833-4-ASK-ODH (1-833-427-5634) between 9 a.m. and 8 p.m. local time.



Winners will be announced each Wednesday starting May 26 at 7:29 p.m. local time, for five weeks, according to the state health department.



"We are thrilled to see so much excitement for the Ohio Vax-a-Million drawings," said Ohio Lottery Director Pat McDonald. "The odds of winning are the same whether you visit ohiovaxamillion.com or call the ODH call center. It is quick and easy to register online for your chance to win Ohio Vax-a-Million. Remember, it’s one entry per person and once you’ve entered you’re in for all five weeks!"



Chris Williams contributed to this report.

