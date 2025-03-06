NTSB releases details on deadly aircraft accident near Covington Airport

The Brief James and Janet Hardee were killed in a crash involving a single-engine Rockwell Commander 112 aircraft shortly after taking off from Covington Municipal Airport. The pilot had received clearance to climb to 3,000 feet, and security footage captured the takeoff at 10:59 p.m.; the crash occurred approximately one minute later. The NTSB, FAA, and Textron Lycoming are conducting an ongoing investigation, which could take about two years to complete.



The National Transportation Safety Board has released new details about a deadly crash last month near the Covington Municipal Airport.

James and Janet Hardee, both of Covington, were killed in the crash.

The backstory:

The couple were in a single-engine Rockwell Commander 112 aircraft en route to Valdosta Regional Airport when it went down at approximately 11 p.m. on Feb. 15. The plane took off from Covington Municipal Airport and was found in the woods just north of the runway shortly after takeoff.

Timeline:

According to a preliminary NTSB report, the pilot had contacted Atlanta Terminal Radar Approach Control before departure, receiving clearance to climb to 3,000 feet. At 10:59 p.m., security footage captured the aircraft’s takeoff roll on runway 10. Another camera recorded a bright light in the area where the plane crashed into trees and terrain approximately one minute later, the report said.

At 11:03 p.m., a mobile phone belonging to the passenger dialed 911, triggering an automated message indicating a severe crash and that the owner was unresponsive. The Covington-Newton County Communications Center pinpointed the phone’s location within 34 feet of the wreckage site.

The FAA contacted local authorities at 11:22 p.m., after losing contact with the aircraft. Responding officers saw a fire erupting in a wooded area near the north side of the airport. They cut through two chain-link fences and attempted to extinguish the flames with handheld fire extinguishers.

Dig deeper:

The crash site was located approximately 4,230 feet from the departure end of runway 10 and 620 feet north of the runway’s edge. The cockpit and cabin were consumed by fire, the NTSB said. Weather conditions at the time of departure were poor, with an overcast ceiling at 200 feet, visibility of half a mile, and instrument meteorological conditions, according to the preliminary report.

What's next:

The wreckage was recovered for further investigation. The NTSB, FAA, and Textron Lycoming, the engine manufacturer, are participating in the ongoing probe.

A full investigation could take about two years.