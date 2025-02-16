2 people dead in Covington small plane crash
COVINGTON, Ga. - The two victims who died in a plane crash near the Covington Municipal Airport Saturday night have been identified.
What we know:
According to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), the two victims were the only people on board a Rockwell Commander that took off from the Covington Municipal Airport at 11 p.m. on Feb. 15.
The FAA said there was no further communication from the small aircraft shortly after takeoff.
At 11:21 p.m., the Covington Police Department responded to the airport. By 11:40 p.m., the plane was found in the woods just north of the runway.
The coroner has identified the victims as James and Janet Hardee of Covington.
The Rockwell Commander is a single-engine American aircraft with four seats.
What we don't know:
It's not clear what caused the plane to crash.
The FAA is expected to investigate alongside the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB).
The Source: The information about the initial crash and response was confirmed by the Covington Police Department. The Federal Aviation Administration also confirmed the crash. The Newton County Coroner's Office confirmed the identities of the two victims.