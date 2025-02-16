2 people dead in Covington small plane crash

The Brief Two people were killed after a small plane crash near the Covington Municipal Airport on Feb. 15. James and Janet Hardee of Covington have been identified as the two victims. The small aircraft took off at 11 p.m., and lost communication shortly after takeoff, according to the Federal Aviation Administration. The Covington Police Department found the plane in the woods north of the runway. The cause of the crash is currently unknown, and the FAA and National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) are expected to conduct an investigation.



The two victims who died in a plane crash near the Covington Municipal Airport Saturday night have been identified.

What we know:

According to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), the two victims were the only people on board a Rockwell Commander that took off from the Covington Municipal Airport at 11 p.m. on Feb. 15.

The FAA said there was no further communication from the small aircraft shortly after takeoff.

At 11:21 p.m., the Covington Police Department responded to the airport. By 11:40 p.m., the plane was found in the woods just north of the runway.

The coroner has identified the victims as James and Janet Hardee of Covington.

The Rockwell Commander is a single-engine American aircraft with four seats.

What we don't know:

It's not clear what caused the plane to crash.

The FAA is expected to investigate alongside the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB).