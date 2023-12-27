AR-15 stolen in brazen midday Atlanta home invasion

article

Investigators from the Atlanta Police Department's Robbery Unit are asking the public for help to identify a man wanted for a home invasion on December 13.

Officers arrived just after 1:30 p.m. at a home along Northwest Drive NW near St. James Drive NW.

Preliminary findings from the investigation indicate that the perpetrator forcibly entered the residence by kicking in the front door, subsequently brandishing a firearm at the victim. The suspect absconded from the scene after pilfering an AR-15 style rifle from the premises.

The suspect is described as a black male aged between 17 and 20 years old, donning a dark hoodie, dark jogging pants, and dreadlocks extending to his cheekbone.

Individuals possessing information pertinent to this case are urged to provide anonymous tips to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477), via the online portal StopCrimeAtl.org, or by texting CSA and the tip to CRIMES (274637). Informants are not required to disclose their identity or any identifying details to qualify for a reward of up to $2,000.