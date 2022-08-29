Police: Man targeted in deadly shooting in DeKalb County parking lot

article

DeKalb County police are searching for several men in connection to a deadly shooting at a Clarkston parking lot.

Investigators say the shooting happened around 7:30 p.m. on the 400 block of North Indian Creek Drive.

At the scene, officers found a man in a car who had been shot several times.

Police have not released the identity of the victim but say that he is in his 20s.

According to witnesses, multiple men approached the victim's vehicle on foot and started shooting. Investigators believe the man was targeted.

If you have any information about the shooting, call the DeKalb County Police Department.